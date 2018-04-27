Next 13-game stretch might be Detroit Tigers' last opportunity to have winning record

DETROIT - It's been a strange first month of the season for the Detroit Tigers, from rainouts to doubleheaders to overturned walkoff wins.

We should have known 2018 would be a wild ride after Opening Day. Not the one that got rained out -- the one that was tied 10-10 in the 10th inning when the Tigers appeared to win on a play at the plate. The call was overturned, and the Tigers lost in 13 innings.

For good measure, the next game was rained out, forcing a double header in the very first weekend.

As it turns out, that wild Pirates series foreshadowed the entire first month for the Tigers. They've had seven games called off for weather, postponement makeup games postponed and played three double headers.

But despite the wacky schedule changes, the Tigers have been mostly competitive through 23 games. They're sitting at 10-13 with a positive run differential. That's not bad for a team that finished with the worst record in baseball last season and got rid of Justin Verlander, Justin Upton, Ian Kinsler, Justin Wilson and J.D. Martinez.

Smoke and mirrors

This early in the MLB season, run differential can be just as telling as a team's actual record. For the Tigers, both suggest they're an average baseball team.

Jeimer Candelario. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

"Average" is probably a fair assessment of this current Tigers team, but it has just as much to do with the rest of the league as it does with what's going on in Detroit.

It's a strange time around Major League Baseball, as record World Series wins by the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros have prompted several other teams to try the tank and rebuild method. With so many teams completely dismantling their rosters at once, there's a giant divide forming between the contenders and the bottom dwellers.

In the American League, there are more than a couple of teams that appear to be really, really bad, including the Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox, Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers.

How does this impact the Tigers? While they might have been a last-place team in previous years, there's much more competition for that title in 2018.

So far, the Tigers are 9-3 against the Royals (5-18), White Sox (6-16) and Orioles (6-19), which are by far the worst teams in the league. Detroit is 1-10 against teams with a winning record.

While the Tigers' record is smoke and mirrors in a sense that they haven't been at all competitive against serviceable teams, it accurately represents where they sit in the current MLB landscape: above the punching bags and below the true contenders.

Upcoming schedule

With the first 23 games in mind, it looks like the next two weeks will be the Tigers' last chance to string together some wins and get above .500 for the first time in 2018.

Detroit is scheduled to play a team with a losing record each of the next 13 days. It begins with a weekend trip to Baltimore, where the Tigers will play three games against a team they swept in Detroit last week. The Orioles have lost 11 of their last 12 games.

Then, the Tigers host a Tampa Bay team that started out 3-12 but has won six straight against teams with losing records. The Rays are and Tigers have the same overall record, and Tampa Bay is 1-11 against teams with at least 10 wins.

The Tigers' toughest series in two weeks comes against a team with a minus-12 run differential.

Detroit takes a seven-game road trip after the Rays series, with four games in Kansas City and three in Texas. The Royals are the worst team in the AL, while the Rangers are 4-12 at home.

If the Tigers want to get back to .500, they'll have to go 8-5 during this 13-game stretch. That would put them at a respectable 18-18 through more than a fifth of the season.

Now or never

This upcoming stretch is critical for the Tigers because once the Texas series ends, some really good teams come to town. Detroit will host the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Indians before heading to Seattle for four games. That 10-game stretch against teams with winning records might get ugly, if the Tigers' 1-10 record against good teams is any indication.

The end of May features a series with the formidable Los Angeles Angels, and June begins with four straight battles with winning teams, including a makeup doubleheader with the Yankees.

If the Tigers aren't buried by mid-May, this could be the stretch that does it.

Does it matter?

In the grand scheme of this rebuild, it doesn't really matter whether the Tigers get a taste of winning baseball in early May, but it does suggest they're further along than some of the other teams taking the same route.

The Tigers aren't expecting to compete for a postseason spot this year, especially with so many elite teams at the top of the AL. But they aren't quite as bad as many expected, thanks in part to the struggles of other teams around baseball.

The new era of Tigers baseball could have started out much worse, and the next 13 games will determine whether April is remembered as a positive sign for the future or a fluky start.

