NFL coaching rumor mill: Latest coach firings, hirings around the league

It's "Black Monday" in the NFL and that means many coaches are looking for a new job.
Here's who has already been fired, per reports:
- Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph
- Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis
- Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase
- Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks
- New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter
