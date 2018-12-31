Sports

NFL coaching rumor mill: Latest coach firings, hirings around the league

Full list of fired NFL coaches

By Ken Haddad

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Marvin Lewis of the Cincinnati Bengals calls a play during the second quarter of the game agains the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe…

It's "Black Monday" in the NFL and that means many coaches are looking for a new job.

Here's who has already been fired, per reports:

  • Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph
  • Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis
  • Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase
  • Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks
  • New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter

Follow the latest NFL Coaching news and rumors below:

 

