NFL Coaching Rumors: Could Lions lose Matt Patricia to Giants?

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia looks on during the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions may be eyeing Patriots defensive coach Matt Patricia to take over at head coach - but Patricia may have other ideas.

A report published Wednesday by Sports Illustrated's Peter King suggests the Lions are not Patricia's first choice.

"In Detroit, I hear Pats defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is the choice over Houston’s defensive boss, Mike Vrabel—but Patricia favors the Giants. If the Giants give the nod to Patricia, Detroit could be Vrabel’s job."

Patricia is the presumed leading candidate in Detroit after interviewing with the team last week. The Lions have also interviewed Mike Vrabel, along with several other candidates.

Patricia won't be able to take any job until New England is finished playing. Stay tuned.

