NFL Draft 2019: Here's where the Detroit Lions will be picking

Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions looks on while playing the Cleveland Browns during a preseason game at Ford Field on August 30, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions will have a top ten draft pick in 2019.

After the dust settles, the Detroit Lions will have the No. 8 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Coming into Sunday games, the Lions had the No. 5 pick.

A win over Green Bay and loses by team above them knocked them down three spots. (But winning is fun, too!)

The Lions finished the 2018 season with a 6-10 record.

Here's the updated NFL Draft order (Top 10):

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.