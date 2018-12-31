NFL Draft 2019: Here's where the Detroit Lions will be picking

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions will have a top ten draft pick in 2019.
After the dust settles, the Detroit Lions will have the No. 8 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Coming into Sunday games, the Lions had the No. 5 pick.
A win over Green Bay and loses by team above them knocked them down three spots. (But winning is fun, too!)
The Lions finished the 2018 season with a 6-10 record.
Here's the updated NFL Draft order (Top 10):
1. @AZCardinals
2. @49ers
3. @Jets
4. @Raiders
5. @Buccaneers
6. @Giants
7. @Jaguars
8. @Lions
9. @Broncos
10. @buffalobills #NFLDraft — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 31, 2018
