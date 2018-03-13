NFL Free Agency: QB Kirk Cousins to sign fully-guaranteed deal with Vikings

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is cashing in on free agency.

The former Washington Redskins and Michigan State University quarterback is reportedly planning to sign a fully-guaranteed contract to join the Minnesota Vikings.

Adam Schefter reports the three-year deal will be signed on Thursday. The deal will likely make him the highest paid player in the league.

The Vikings and New York Jets were the favorites to land the free agent quarterback.

In his six year career, Cousins has thrown for more than 16,000 yards, and nearly 100 touchdowns.

Welcome to the NFC North, Kirk.

