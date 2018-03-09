Sports

NFL Mock Draft 2018: First round predictions for every team

Latest NFL Mock Draft ahead of April draft

By Louie Kamberovski
The 2018 NFL Draft is just around the corner, but it's never too early to look at mock drafts! 

 The NFL Draft is on April 26 - April 28 this year -- it's being held in Arlington, Texas.

Take a look at some NFL Draft First Round Mock Predictions:

  1. Cleveland Browns - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
  2. New York Giants - Sam Darold, QB, USC
  3. Indianapolis Colts - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State
  4. Cleveland Browns - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
  5. Denver Broncos - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
  6. New York Jets - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
  7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
  8. Chicago Bears - Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
  9. San Fransisco 49ers - Quentin Nelson, G, Notre Dame
  10. Oakland Raiders - Vita Vea, DT, Washington
  11. Miami Dolphins - Tremaine Edmunds, OLB, Virginia Tech
  12. Cincinnati Bengals - Derwin James, S, Florida State
  13. Washington Redskins - Roquon Smith, LB, Georgia
  14. Green Bay Packers - Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
  15. Arizona Cardinals - Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
  16. Baltimore Ravens - Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
  17. Los Angeles Chargers - Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma
  18. Seattle Seahawks - Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida
  19. Dallas Cowboys - Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
  20. Detroit Lions - Marcus Davenport, DE/OLB, UTSA: This is probably the best case scenario for Matt Patricia and the Lions. Davenport is exactly what the Lions defense needs, an ultra-athletic, game changing pass rusher. Davenport has amazing size, 6’6, 265 lbs, ran a fast 40, 4.58 seconds, and just to round out how athletic he is, a 33.5 inch vertical jump. For comparison, Donovan Mitchell, the Utah Jazz rookie that won the NBA Dunk contest had a 36.5 inch vertical at the NBA combine. Davenport is one of the few players in the draft that can play with his hand down in a 4-3, or stand up in a 3-4. That’s the kind of versatility Patricia and Quinn will jump all over. 
  21. Buffalo Bills - Will Hernandez, G, Texas-El Paso
  22. Buffalo Bills - Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
  23. Los Angeles Rams - Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
  24. Carolina Panthers - Cortland Sutton, WR, SMU
  25. Tennessee Titans - Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
  26. Atlanta Falcons - Connor Williams, T/G, Texas
  27. New Orleans Saints - Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State
  28. Pittsburgh Steelers - Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
  29. Jacksonville Jaguars - D.J. Chark, WR, LSU
  30. Minnesota Vikings - Billy Price, C, Ohio State
  31. New England Patriots - Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State
  32. Philadelphia Eagles - D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland

 

