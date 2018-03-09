NFL Mock Draft 2018: First round predictions for every team

The 2018 NFL Draft is just around the corner, but it's never too early to look at mock drafts!
The NFL Draft is on April 26 - April 28 this year -- it's being held in Arlington, Texas.
Take a look at some NFL Draft First Round Mock Predictions:
- Cleveland Browns - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
- New York Giants - Sam Darold, QB, USC
- Indianapolis Colts - Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State
- Cleveland Browns - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
- Denver Broncos - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
- New York Jets - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
- Chicago Bears - Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
- San Fransisco 49ers - Quentin Nelson, G, Notre Dame
- Oakland Raiders - Vita Vea, DT, Washington
- Miami Dolphins - Tremaine Edmunds, OLB, Virginia Tech
- Cincinnati Bengals - Derwin James, S, Florida State
- Washington Redskins - Roquon Smith, LB, Georgia
- Green Bay Packers - Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
- Arizona Cardinals - Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
- Baltimore Ravens - Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
- Los Angeles Chargers - Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma
- Seattle Seahawks - Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida
- Dallas Cowboys - Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
- Detroit Lions - Marcus Davenport, DE/OLB, UTSA: This is probably the best case scenario for Matt Patricia and the Lions. Davenport is exactly what the Lions defense needs, an ultra-athletic, game changing pass rusher. Davenport has amazing size, 6’6, 265 lbs, ran a fast 40, 4.58 seconds, and just to round out how athletic he is, a 33.5 inch vertical jump. For comparison, Donovan Mitchell, the Utah Jazz rookie that won the NBA Dunk contest had a 36.5 inch vertical at the NBA combine. Davenport is one of the few players in the draft that can play with his hand down in a 4-3, or stand up in a 3-4. That’s the kind of versatility Patricia and Quinn will jump all over.
- Buffalo Bills - Will Hernandez, G, Texas-El Paso
- Buffalo Bills - Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
- Los Angeles Rams - Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
- Carolina Panthers - Cortland Sutton, WR, SMU
- Tennessee Titans - Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
- Atlanta Falcons - Connor Williams, T/G, Texas
- New Orleans Saints - Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State
- Pittsburgh Steelers - Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
- Jacksonville Jaguars - D.J. Chark, WR, LSU
- Minnesota Vikings - Billy Price, C, Ohio State
- New England Patriots - Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State
- Philadelphia Eagles - D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
