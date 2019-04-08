NFL Mock Draft: Detroit Lions first round predictions

ALLEN PARK, MI - FEBRUARY 07: General Manager Bob Quinn of the Detroit Lions speaks at a press conference after introducing Matt Patricia as the Lions new head coach at the Detroit Lions Practice Facility on February 7, 2018 in Allen Park,…

The NFL Draft is just around the corner and the Detroit Lions have a tough choice with their first round pick.

The Lions hold the No. 8 pick in the first round in the 2019 NFL Draft. With the initial rush of NFL Free Agency behind us, the mock draft board has moved around a bit.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn said the team is open to trading their No. 8 pick, saying they're "open for business."

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 25.

Here's a look at predictions for the Lions in the first round:

CBS Sports: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State: "Burns played at 235 pounds last season but showed up at the combine at 249. He quickly alleviated questions about how that weight would affect his speed by blazing a 4.53 40-yard dash. He reminds us of Aldon Smith on the field."

24/7 Sports: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan: "The Lions take a chance on the incredibly athletic Michigan pass rusher who has yet to reach his immense potential."

SB Nation: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State: "The Lions could look for another pass rusher after signing Trey Flowers in free agency. In this scenario, Sweat is the best one available. The lean and lanky end put out impressive film in two years at Mississippi State."

NFL.com's Charles Davis: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State: "The Lions can go in multiple directions here, but even after adding Trey Flowers in free agency, they opt for more edge speed and pressure by turning in the card for the Mississippi State All-America honoree."

Yahoo Sports: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan: "Rashan Gary won with athleticism in college. Rashan Gary tested in the 95th percentile at the NFL Combine. That part of his game will translate. I know the Lions just spent on Trey Flowers, but why stop there? Gary, if he hits his peak, can win from multiple alignments."

