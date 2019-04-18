NFL Mock Draft: Detroit Lions first round predictions with 1 week left

ALLEN PARK, MI - FEBRUARY 07: General Manager Bob Quinn of the Detroit Lions speaks at a press conference after introducing Matt Patricia as the Lions new head coach at the Detroit Lions Practice Facility on February 7, 2018 in Allen Park,…

The NFL Draft is just one week away and the Detroit Lions have a tough choice with their first round pick.

The Lions hold the No. 8 pick in the first round in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn said the team is open to trading their No. 8 pick, saying they're "open for business." The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 25.

Here's a look at predictions for the Lions in the first round:

ESPN's Mel Kiper: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State: "This is an easy replacement for Ezekiel Ansah. Line him up next to Trey Flowers, and the Lions' defense will be improved."

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah: Jonah Williams, Guard, Alabama: "The Lions have spent a lot of draft capital on the offensive line, but I could see them going back to the well one more time."

Sports Illustrated: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: "Lions fans still salty over Eric Ebron and Brandon Pettigrew will groan, but Hockenson is the do-it-all tight end that’s rare nowadays, able to contribute as both a blocker and a receiver. Offensive line could also be an option here, or a trade down, but Hockenson is one of the best player’s in this year’s draft."

CBS Sports: Devin White, LB, LSU: "I don't think this is a deep linebacker class, but I do believe Devin White's just as good if not better than a lot of the linebackers who have gone in the first round in recent seasons. He's an immediate upgrade for the Lions."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.