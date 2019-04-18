NFL Mock Draft: Detroit Lions first round predictions with 1 week left

The NFL Draft is just one week away and the Detroit Lions have a tough choice with their first round pick.
The Lions hold the No. 8 pick in the first round in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Lions general manager Bob Quinn said the team is open to trading their No. 8 pick, saying they're "open for business." The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 25.
Here's a look at predictions for the Lions in the first round:
ESPN's Mel Kiper: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State: "This is an easy replacement for Ezekiel Ansah. Line him up next to Trey Flowers, and the Lions' defense will be improved."
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah: Jonah Williams, Guard, Alabama: "The Lions have spent a lot of draft capital on the offensive line, but I could see them going back to the well one more time."
Sports Illustrated: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: "Lions fans still salty over Eric Ebron and Brandon Pettigrew will groan, but Hockenson is the do-it-all tight end that’s rare nowadays, able to contribute as both a blocker and a receiver. Offensive line could also be an option here, or a trade down, but Hockenson is one of the best player’s in this year’s draft."
CBS Sports: Devin White, LB, LSU: "I don't think this is a deep linebacker class, but I do believe Devin White's just as good if not better than a lot of the linebackers who have gone in the first round in recent seasons. He's an immediate upgrade for the Lions."
