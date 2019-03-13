NFL Mock Draft predicts Lions trade up, take Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a pass in the second quarter of the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

A new NFL mock draft is sure to draw a reaction from Lions fans.

CBS Sports released their latest mock draft, following the free agent frenzy of the past few days. The Lions have the No. 8 pick in the draft. But R.J. White thinks they could move up.

White predicts the Lions will trade up to the No. 5 spot to draft Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins:

Out of left field? Perhaps, but the Lions did meet with Haskins at the combine, then spent free agency throwing gobs of money at players like Trey Flowers, Justin Coleman and Jesse James.

It sure seems like they're laying the foundation to make a run, and the blueprint in the current NFL is to do it with a rookie-deal QB. I'd expect Matthew Stafford to remain the starter in 2019 then hit the trade block the next offseason.

White isn't alone is wanting the Lions to draft a quarterback. Fans and sports writers have speculated for weeks about the possibility of the Lions taking Haskins or Kyler Murray in the first round.

The Lions, for their part, said at the end of the season that Matthew Stafford is their quarterback and believe they can win a Super Bowl with him at the helm.

