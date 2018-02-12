NFL Mock Draft roundup 1.0: Who will Detroit Lions pick at No. 20?

Bob Quinn General Manager of the Detroit Lions introduces Matt Patricia as the Lions new head coach at the Detroit Lions Practice Facility on February 7, 2018 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The NFL Draft is in April - but it's never too early to look at mock drafts.

The Detroit Lions hold the No. 20 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, which takes place on April 26 - April 28 in Arlington, Texas.

The Lions have a new coach and a newly extended general manager. The team is coming off a winning season at 9-7, but missing the playoffs.

Here's who experts are saying the Lions may target in the 2018 NFL Draft:

NFL.com: Maurice Hurst - DT, Michigan

Keeping Hurst in-state will help the Lions pressure QBs from the interior, which is something Detroit has struggled to do since Ndamukong Suh left town.

Walter Football: Sony Michel, RB, Georgia

The Lions hired Matt Patricia, so the front office obviously believes he can coach up the defensive players. Thus, it wouldn't surprise me if Detroit's initial selection is spent on an offensive weapon.

Detroit's rushing attack is extremely lackluster, as Ameer Abdullah has been a major disappointment. Sony Michel would provide a massive upgrade, giving Matthew Stafford the backfield weapon he desperately wants. Michel was Georgia's best running back this past season, and I believe there's a good chance he'll be the second running back chosen in this class.

CBS Sports: Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

As ever, the Lions are still in need of pass-rush help. The last time they took an elite athlete up front with an early pick, it worked out pretty well for them: they got Ezekiel Ansah. Here, they finally get him some help.

Rotoworld: Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

The Lions just added UTSA’s defensive line coach to the same position. It is also a position of need. We saw the same thing last offseason with the Bills and Zay Jones and the Panthers and Christian McCaffrey. Yes, it’s a leap, but all of this is.

Yahoo Sports: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

Detroit needs to start retooling its defensive line, as age, a lack of versatility and potentially having competition to re-sign Ezekiel Ansah all could be issues this offseason. Hurst is a Michigan man who can bolster the Lions’ run defense and allow them to take high-risk, high-reward pass-rushers later.

Land of 10: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

