NFL Mock Draft roundup 2.0: Who will Detroit Lions pick at No. 20?

Bob Quinn General Manager of the Detroit Lions introduces Matt Patricia as the Lions new head coach at the Detroit Lions Practice Facility on February 7, 2018 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The NFL Draft is in April - but it's never too early to look at mock drafts.

The Detroit Lions hold the No. 20 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, which takes place on April 26 - April 28 in Arlington, Texas.

The Lions have a new coach and a newly extended general manager. The team is coming off a winning season at 9-7, but missing the playoffs.

Here's who experts are saying the Lions may target in the 2018 NFL Draft:

Sports Illustrated: Harold Landry, EDGE, Boston College: Landry was well regarded coming into 2017, and had a good, not great final year at BC. But he’s still solid, and seems like Matt Patricia’s kind of player (as well as Ziggy Ansah insurance).

CBS Sports: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan: At 6-foot-2 and 283 pounds, Hurst may be undersized, but his unbelievable quickness more than makes up for it. He'll be an integral piece to new coach Matt Patricia's defense.

USA Today: Marcus Davenport, EDGE, UTSA: Even if Ziggy Ansah were to re-sign to a long-term extension instead of hitting free agency, the Lions would need a bookend to pair him with on the other edge. Davenport is still plenty raw, but his massive frame and athleticism give him tons of potential. It may take some time, but he could develop into the impact player the Lions desperately need on the edge.

NFL.com: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan: The Lions did not have to go far to scout him. They need his stoutness and get-off in the middle of the DL.

UPI.com: James Daniels, OG/C, Iowa: With Travis Swanson not expected back, the Lions will have a need on the interior of the offensive line. Regardless if Graham Glasgow moves to center or stays at guard, Daniels has the balanced skill-set to fill in at either position.

Land of 10: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.