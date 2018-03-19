NFL Mock Draft roundup 3.0: Who will Detroit Lions pick at No. 20?

The NFL Draft is in April - but it's never too early to look at mock drafts.

The Detroit Lions hold the No. 20 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, which takes place on April 26 - April 28 in Arlington, Texas.

The Lions have a new coach and a newly extended general manager. The team is coming off a winning season at 9-7, but missing the playoffs.

Here's who experts are saying the Lions may target in the 2018 NFL Draft:

NFL.com's Bucky Brooks: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan: The free-agent departure of Haloti Ngata leaves a crater in the middle of the Lions' defense. Hurst is a blue-collar three-technique with the motor and game to be a disruptive force on the interior. The Michigan DT was diagnosed with a heart condition at the NFL Combine, but I'm hoping that the issue will not lead to a fall down the draft board.

NBC Sports: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU: The Lions running game is woeful. Guice, a dual threat with elusive moves, is available.

CBS Sports: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama: The Lions can get a big body in the middle of the defensive line to anchor Matt Patricia's defense.

USA Today: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU: Fournette's former backup at LSU could be just the physical presence needed by a Detroit team that has ranked 28th or worse running the ball over the past four seasons and was dead last in 2015 and '17.

Walter Football: Sony Michel, RB, Georgia: The Lions hired Matt Patricia, so the front office obviously believes he can coach up the defensive players. Thus, it wouldn't surprise me if Detroit's initial selection is spent on an offensive weapon. Detroit's rushing attack is extremely lackluster, as Ameer Abdullah has been a major disappointment. Sony Michel would provide a massive upgrade, giving Matthew Stafford the backfield weapon he desperately wants. Michel was Georgia's best running back this past season, and I believe there's a good chance he'll be the second running back chosen in this class.

