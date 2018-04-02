NFL Mock Draft roundup 5.0: Who will Detroit Lions pick at No. 20?

The NFL Draft is just around the corner!

The Detroit Lions hold the No. 20 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, which takes place on April 26 - April 28 in Arlington, Texas.

The Lions have a new coach and a newly extended general manager. The team is coming off a winning season at 9-7, but missed the playoffs.

Here's who experts are saying the Lions may target in the 2018 NFL Draft:

NFL Spin Zone: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU: Guice will be a big help to quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has had to do an awful lot on his own in recent years.

CBS Sports: Maurice Hurst, DL, Michigan: As ever, the Lions are in need of pass-rush help. Hurst is arguably the best interior rushman in the draft, and with his heart issue all cleared up, he should reclaim his status in the first round.

Bleacher Report: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

Sports Illustrated: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville: Alexander’s big week at the combine has propelled him into the first-round conversation, and the Lions need a corner to pair with Darius Slay.

NFL.com's Peter Schrager: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame: Coming off Notre Dame's pro day last week, I had more people texting me about McGlinchey than his former teammate/all-world guard Quenton Nelson. Love this fit for Detroit, a team that shuffled its offensive line a bunch due to injuries in 2017.

Local 4's Louie Kamberovski breaks down possible Lions draft picks:

