NFL Mock Draft roundup 6.0: Who will Detroit Lions pick at No. 20?

The NFL Draft is just around the corner!

The Detroit Lions hold the No. 20 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, which takes place on April 26 - April 28 in Arlington, Texas.

The Lions have a new coach and a newly extended general manager. The team is coming off a winning season at 9-7, but missed the playoffs.

Here's who experts are saying the Lions may target in the 2018 NFL Draft:

NFL.com's Charley Casserly: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU: The Lions go from having a poor running game to making it a strength of the team with the selection of Guice.

NFL.com's Chad Reuter: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan: Getting an impact interior defender is important for the Lions, and keeping a former Wolverine in state would be a Michigan cherry on top.

Land of 10: Detroit Lions — Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

CBS Sports: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College: New coach Matt Patricia goes with an edge rusher to help out his new defense.

Walter Football: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa: The Lions wanted to sign Malcolm Butler, but lost out on him to Tennessee. They failed to find a legitimate No. 2 cornerback across from Darius Slay, so that's what they're doing in this mock draft update.

NBC Sports: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College: The Lions running game is woeful. LSU's Derrius Guice is available. However, they need more pass rushing help even after keeping Ziggy Ansah. Landry was coached the past two season by Paul Pasqualoni, Detroit's new defensive coordinator.

USA Today predicts the Lions trade back to pick No. 31 with the Patriots and draft: Sony Michel, RB, Georgia: The Alvin Kamara comparison he seems to invite is apt and would greatly enhance an offense that's gotten little capability or reliability from its backs. Michel and LeGarrette Blount would be a potent tandem.

Local 4's Louie Kamberovski breaks down possible Lions draft picks:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.