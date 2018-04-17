NFL Mock Draft roundup 7.0: Who will Detroit Lions pick at No. 20?

The NFL Draft is just around the corner!

The Detroit Lions hold the No. 20 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, which takes place on April 26 - April 28 in Arlington, Texas.

The Lions have a new coach and a newly extended general manager. The team is coming off a winning season at 9-7, but missed the playoffs.

Here's who experts are saying the Lions may target in the 2018 NFL Draft:

NFL.com's Bucky Brooks: Marcus Davenport, Texas-San Antonio, DE: The Lions placed the franchise tag on Ziggy Ansah, but they need to find a partner or eventual replacement for him on the edge. Davenport is ultra-explosive.

CBS Sports: Harold Landry, OLB, Boston College: This pick can be viewed as insurance for the Lions if they can't extend Ziggy Ansah. Landry has bendy ability around the edge.

The Ringer: CB Josh Jackson, Iowa: There’s no such thing as having too many good corners, and that’s especially true when you play in the same division as Aaron Rodgers. The former Hawkeyes star racked up eight interceptions last year and deflected another 18 passes; he’s just the type of big, productive, and disruptive force Detroit’s secondary could use.

USA Today: Harold Landry, DE/LB, Boston College: It would only be fitting for the Matt Patricia era in Detroit to kick off with a pick from the New England area. What Landry lacks in a strength he makes up for with his explosive burst and top-notch elasticity.

The Huddle: OG/C Isaiah Wynn, Georgia: Detroit’s running game must improve, but protecting Matthew Stafford is paramount. Speaking of him, the former Bulldog star successfully lobbies for Wynn. Left guard is an area of concern, as is center, so Detroit could go in a number of directions. Graham Glasgow can play center but is a better guard, which leaves me thinking Wynn could audition for either spot into training camp.

Local 4's Louie Kamberovski breaks down possible Lions draft picks:

