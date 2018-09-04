NFL Power Rankings 2018: Where do Detroit Lions rank to start 2018 season?

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions looks on during a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on August 24, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Where do the Detroit Lions rank heading into the 2018 regular season?

The Lions are starting the season on Sept. 10 in a Monday Night Football matchup in Detroit against the New York Jets.

The Lions come into the new season with a new coaching staff led by head coach Matt Patricia, who took over for Jim Caldwell.

Last year, the Lions finished 9-7, missing the playoffs and forcing general manager Bob Quinn to make a move with the team's coaching staff.

The Lions had a lackluster preseason performance this year, which has many fans scratching their heads.

Here's where experts are ranking the Lions heading into the season:

Washington Post: No. 18: Matt Patricia is the rare new NFL head coach who gets to inherit a team coming off a winning season and with a franchise quarterback in place, in Matthew Stafford. So much should be expected.

Walter Football: No. 24: The Lions seldom had anything close to a complete roster this past season. In their most crucial game of the year, they were missing three starting offensive linemen. Detroit will be better in 2018 with improved injury luck, and perhaps Matt Patricia will improve the defense. That said, the preseason isn't a good sign, as the Lions still have major problems covering pass-catching running backs and tight ends, thanks to an abysmal linebacking corps.

Bleacher Report: No. 24: It wasn't an especially good preseason for the Detroit Lions.

It's not that Detroit went 1-3. It's not exactly a big deal to lose three games that don't matter. But in going 1-3, the Lions starters looked choppy on both sides of the ball. The offense was out of sync and didn't run the ball much better than last year. The defense (new head coach Matt Patricia's specialty) was gashed with regularity...especially up the gut.

That is cause for concern in a division with a Super Bowl favorite, a perennial contender getting back its superstar quarterback and a team that just swung the most aggressive trade we've seen in several years.

Yahoo Sports: No. 16: The breakdown of playing time in the Lions backfield is a bit of a mystery, and makes the Lions’ preseason games worth watching. The Lions probably didn’t move up to draft Kerryon Johnson if they didn’t plan to feature him, but there are a lot of guys who fill different roles.

