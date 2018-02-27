NFL reportedly considering major change to pass interference rules, definition of catch

The NFL is considering a couple of major changes to pass catching rules.

The long-held joke in the NFL is the mystery surrounding the definition of the catch - Detroit Lions fans know this all too well.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports the NFL is considering a rule change for catching that would eliminate the rule stating a receiver must maintain possession of the football after hitting the ground. (CC: Calvin Johnson)

Maske also reports the NFL is discussing eliminating spot fouls for pass interference, instead moving to a maximum of 15 yards - similar to college football.

Nothing is official at this point and any changes would need to be approved league-wide.

The NFL competition committee is discussing a college-style targeting rule that would involve instant replay, but not certain that will be proposed to the owners. If not, could be a proposal that would involve more ejections for illegal hits. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 27, 2018

The NFL competition committee, in an effort to boost scoring, might re-emphasize enforcement of illegal contact rules. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 27, 2018

