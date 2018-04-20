NFL schedule: Patricia, Lions take on Patriots on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 in Detroit

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia at his introduction news conference on Feb. 7, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions have released their full 2018 NFL schedule.

The Lions will open on Monday Night Football at home against the Jets, followed by a quick west coast trip to take on the 49ers.

The team will return home as new head Matt Patricia takes on his former team, the New England Patriots, on Sunday Night Football in Week 3.

The Lions will finish the season with tough divisional games against the Vikings and Packers.

Here's the full 2018 Lions regular season schedule:

Week 1 -- Sept. 10: Jets vs. Lions 7:10 p.m. (MNF)

Week 2 -- Sept. 16: Lions vs. 49ers 4:05 p.m.

Week 3 -- Sept. 23: Patriots vs. Lions 8:20 p.m. (SNF)

Week 4 -- Sept. 30: Lions vs. Cowboys 1 p.m.

Week 5 -- Oct. 7: Packers vs. Lions 1 p.m.

Week 6 -- Bye Week

Week 7 -- Oct. 21: Lions vs. Dolphins 1 p.m.

Week 8 -- Oct. 28: Seahawks vs. Lions 1 p.m.

Week 9 -- Nov. 4: Lions vs. Vikings 1 p.m.

Week 10 -- Nov. 11: Lions vs. Bears 1 p.m.

Week 11 -- Nov. 18: Panthers vs. Lions 1 p.m.

Week 12 -- Nov. 22: Bears vs. Lions 12:30 p.m.

Week 13 -- Dec. 2: Rams vs. Lions 1 p.m.

Week 14 -- Dec. 9: Lions vs. Cardinals 4:25 p.m.

Week 15 -- Dec. 16: Lions vs. Bills 1 p.m.

Week 16 -- Dec. 23: Vikings vs. Lions 1 p.m.

Week 17 -- Dec. 30: Lions vs. Packers 1 p.m.

Here's the 2018 Lions preseason schedule:

Week 1 -- Aug. 9-13: Lions vs. Raiders

Week 2 -- Aug. 16-20: Giants vs. Lions

Week 3 -- Aug. 24: Lions vs. Buccaneers

Week 4 -- Aug. 30-31: Browns vs. Lions

