NFL Trade Deadline 2018: Will the Detroit Lions make a move?

DETROIT - The NFL Trade Deadline is Tuesday afternoon and the Lions could be looking to make a move.

Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the New England Patriots are interested in adding a wide receiver, with Lions wideout Golden Tate listed as a possible target.

"This does underscore why the #Patriots have had conversations about trading for a WR. They are particularly interested in Demaryius Thomas and Golden Tate. Tomorrow should be interesting."

Tate, 30, has been with the Lions since 2014, becoming one of their most reliable receivers.

Tate told the Detroit Free Press on Monday that he doesn't believe he'll be moved.

"I feel like I'm a huge part of this organization and this offense especially, so hopefully that's not the case. But again, I do understand it's a business and if it happens then, you know, depends on where they send me," Tate said.

The NFL Trade Deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m.

