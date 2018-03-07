NFL Trade Rumors: Detroit Lions listening to offers for TE Eric Ebron

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions are reportedly entertaining the idea of trading their starting tight end Eric Ebron.

Ebron is entering his fifth season with the Lions since being drafted in 2014.

Ebron has had his ups and downs during his Lions career, dealing with drops and penalties, before having somewhat of a breakout finish to last season, catching 53 passes for four touchdowns in 2017.

Ebron has compiled more than 2,000 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns with Detroit.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Ebron is a name to watch heading into the free agency period:

A name to watch in coming days: Lions’ TE Eric Ebron, whose name surfaced in trade discussions at last weekend’s combine, per league source. Lions were listening. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2018

If the Lions decide to move Ebron, second-year tight end Michael Roberts would likely take a bigger role in the offense next season. Last year's back up, Darren Fells, is set to become a free agent.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.