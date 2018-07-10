Buffalo Bills RB LeSean McCoy responds to domestic abuse allegations in Instagram post

A disturbing post spreading on the internet accuses Buffalo Bills star running back LeSean McCoy of domestic abuse, among other things.
The Instagram, published by what appears to be a friend of McCoy's girlfriend, shows a disturbing image, claiming to show abuse of a woman.
The post also alleges McCoy has abused their dog, son and has used performance enhancing drugs.
McCoy responded to the post with a statement posted to his Instagram, stating:
"For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false. Further more, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months."
ESPN reports the Bills are aware of the post and are investigating.
The Buffalo Bills are aware of the LeSean McCoy allegations, told it is being looked into per sources — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) July 10, 2018
The post is embedded below. (WARNING: Images are graphic)
@shadymccoy is THE DEVIL!!! YOU ARE AN ANIMAL!!!!!! We didn’t say anything about how you beat your dog “Henny” into kidney failure. Let’s not talk about all the times my best friend had to stop you from VICIOUSLY beating your son for small things like peeing in the bed. We kept quiet about your drug usage ... all the ILLEGAL steroids and needles you were using, but we will not keep quiet about this!!!!!! I can’t believe you did this to my best friend!!!!! YOUR KARMA IS GOING TO BE SO REAL!!!!!! The world needs to know what type of animal you really are!!!!!!! This was just her yesterday on the left and now this morning this is her on the right!!!! #WomanBeater #AnimalAbuser #ChildAbuser @nfl @tmz_tv @buffalobills
