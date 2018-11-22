Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving: TV info, kickoff time, live score

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions will host the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day this year at Ford Field.
The Lions, 4-6, will be looking for revenge against the 7-3 Bears, after losing at Solider Field just two weeks ago.
Both teams are dealing with injuries for key players. The Lions will be without Marvin Jones Jr., and running back Kerryon Johnson. The Bears will be without QB Mitch Trubisky.
Johnson did not practice on Tuesday and is reportedly week-to-week with a knee injury.
Lions vs. Bears game info:
Kickoff time: 12:30 p.m. EST
TV info: CBS
Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
Follow live score updates below:
