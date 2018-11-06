Detroit Lions fire special teams coordinator Joe Marciano

Allen Park, Mich. - The Detroit Lions announced Monday that Joe Marciano has been "relieved of his duties as special teams coordinator."

The following statement is from coach Matt Patricia:

“Tonight I spoke to Joe and informed him of my decision to relieve him of his responsibilities with our team. I appreciate Joe’s leadership of our special teams units over the last three and a half seasons and have great respect for his many years of service as a coach in the National Football League. On behalf of our team and the entire coaching staff, I want to personally thank Joe for his commitment to the Detroit Lions and wish him and his family the best moving forward.”