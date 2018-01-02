Former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell releases statement after firing

DETROIT - Former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell released a statement Monday, after he was fired.

This year is the second time in his four seasons as head coach that the Lions will miss the playoffs.

The Lions (9-7) finished with a winning record in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1995.

Caldwell went 36-28 in four seasons with the Lions.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Lions are expected to interview Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia for the now-vacant coaching position.

Below is Caldwell's full statement:

“My wife Cheryl and I greatly appreciate the tremendous opportunity to have been a part of the Lions organization serving as head coach for the past 4 years. We offer our sincere gratitude to Martha Ford, the Ford family and the entire Detroit organization for an abundance of confidence and encouragement during our time with the team. I am blessed to have had successful years as a member of the Lions’ organization, and I would be remiss if I did not recognize the great effort put forth by our players and coaching staff who poured their hearts out in an effort to maintain the standard of excellence this organization has grown to expect. I wish the Lions, my coaching staff, our players and the loyal Lions fans, who were very supportive, much continued success in the future.”

