Former Detroit Lions, Michigan State University head coach Darryl Rogers dies at 83

DETROIT - Former Detroit Lions head coach Darryl Rogers died Wednesday.

Rogers was 83 years old. He is survived by his wife, Marsha, and daughters, Stacy and Jamie.

He coached the Lions from 1985-87. He also coached the team for 11 games in 1988.

Rogers also had a 20-year career coaching college football, four of which were spent as the head coach at Michigan State University.

After he played at Fresno State in the 1950s, Rogers returned to coach at his alma mater from 1966-72.

He was recently named to the National Football Foundation’s 2019 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, which will be announced in January 2019.

Lions owner and chairman Martha Firestone Ford released a statement about Rogers:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Darryl. On behalf of me, my family and the entire Detroit Lions organization, I would like to extend our sincere sympathy to his wife, Marsha, and the Rogers family."

