Lions coach Patricia hopes to see defense grow this year

Matt Patricia is hoping to see his defense grow.

The Detroit Lions meet the Cleveland Browns in the final week of the NFL preseason on Thursday night in Cleveland.

"Certainly we hope that everything is better than what it was last year with the defense. There's a lot of new pieces, there's a lot of new parts. It will be something that needs to develop and grow this year," said coach Patricia.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. WHERE: FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland

FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland TV: FOX

FOX RADIO: WJR 760 AM

The Lions are 0-3 in preseason play. Their first game of the season is Sunday, Sept. 8 at Arizona.

Lions have signed quarterback Luis Perez and cut quarterback David Fales, giving them another option behind Matthew Stafford. Detroit made the move Tuesday, two days before playing its final preseason game at Cleveland.

Detroit signed Tom Savage to likely be its No. 2 quarterback, but his preseason was impacted by a concussion. The Lions also have quarterback Josh Johnson on the roster. Johnson has started eight NFL games, including three last year with Washington.

