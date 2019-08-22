Lions sign DT Damon Harrison to $11M, 1-year extension

Damon Harrison of the Detroit Lions on the field against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half Ford Field on Oct. 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - The Detroit Lions have signed defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison to an $11 million, one-year extension.

The team announced the signing Thursday. Harrison, who has two years left on the $46 million contract he signed with the New York Giants, is under contract for an additional season with the Lions.

Detroit acquired the former All-Pro player in a trade from the Giants last season for a fifth-round draft pick. He didn't attend the Lions' mandatory minicamp during this past offseason, hoping to get a new deal.

The run-stuffing tackle has 436 career tackles, nine sacks, forced four fumbles and made an interception during seven seasons.

