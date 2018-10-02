Report: Detroit Lions safety Quandre Diggs breaks hand in loss to Dallas Cowboys

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 10: Quandre Diggs #28 of the Detroit Lions intercepts a pass intended for Bilal Powell #29 of the New York Jets in the first quarter at Ford Field on September 10, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty…

According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Detroit Lions safety Quandre Diggs suffered a fractured bone in his hand in the loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday.

Rapoport is unsure how long Diggs is expected to miss.

Diggs recorded 16 total tackles, four passes defended and an interception return for a touchdown in four games played in 2018. His pick-six was on the first play of the season on Monday Night Football against the New York Jets.

The fourth-year pro signed a three-year contract extension just before the regular season began. He also recently surprised a young boy from Hamtramck with a red Slingshot car after the young boys' was stolen.

With Diggs expected to be out for some time, players that should expect to see more playing time are rookie Tracy Walker, second-year pro Jamal Agnew and veteran Glover Quin, who has seen a drop in playing time so far this year.