The Detroit Lions remain undefeated (1-0-1) through two weeks of football.

The Lions defeated the Chargers, 13-10, in their home opener on Sunday.

Defensive back Darius Slay made an interception with about a minute left in the game to ensure the win.

Watch the post-game comments from Slay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and coach Matt Patricia above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.