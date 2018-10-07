3 questions for the Detroit Lions' divisional showdown with the Green Bay Packers

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions (1-3) look to get back in the win column this week, taking on the Green Bay Packers (2-1-1) at Ford Field.

With injuries mounting for both teams, it should be an interesting game to say the least. Here are some key questions for Detroit's first divisional game of the season.

How much will Detroit use Kerryon Johnson?

It's been heard since last Sunday -- rookie running back Kerryon Johnson only carried the ball nine times, much to the dismay of Detroit fans everywhere.

The week prior against New England, Johnson broke a five-year streak of Detroit not having 100 yards rushing from one running back in a single game. Naturally, offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter limited the talented runner the week after a stellar performance.

The Packers are in the middle of the pack as far as rushing defense goes -- 17th in the NFL, giving up 107.8 rushing yards per game. With the Packers having a stronger secondary than rush defense, you would think Johnson would get more than nine carries today. You, at least, would hope.

Will Davante Adams, Jimmy Graham step up for Green Bay?

With wide receivers Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison out due with injuries, Green Bay will need their biggest pass-catchers to rise to the occasion.

Detroit has the No. 2 pass defense in the NFL this season, giving up 171.8 passing yards per game on average. With two of Green Bay's starting receivers sitting out, Aaron Rodgers will have to rely on his best play-makers -- wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Jimmy Graham.

Adams leads the team in catches (28) and touchdowns (3), and is second in yards (285). Graham has been a nice security blanket, catching 16 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown.

Can Matthew Stafford limit the mistakes?

Interceptions and overthrows have been an issue so far for Matthew Stafford this season. In order to get a big win against a division rival, he will have to be nearly flawless. It took until the fourth game of the season -- last week at Dallas -- for Stafford to not commit a turnover in a game. He was 24-of-30 passing for 307 yards and two touchdowns.

There's no question it was the best game of the season for him, but he will need a duplicate performance for the Lions to have a chance against the Packers. The Lions' defense has been unreliable in 2018, but Stafford is among the top quarterbacks in the league. With guys like Marvin Jones, Golden Tate, Kenny Golladay and Theo Riddick to throw to, Stafford has enough weapons around him to put up solid numbers every week.

Will he this week, though? That is to be determined, but all of Detroit is counting on him to lead the team to victory.