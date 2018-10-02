Where the Detroit Lions sit in the power rankings after Week 4 loss to Dallas Cowboys

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys jumps over the tackle by Tracy Walker #47 of the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald…

The Detroit Lions were on top of the NFL world for defeating the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football in Week 3, but now they are back to Earth after losing in Arlington, Texas to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4.

Here is where the Lions sit in the power rankings:

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: 24th (up from 25th)

"I still don’t know how the Lions could let Ezekiel Elliott beat them, especially on the last drive after they took a lead. The Cowboys have nobody else on offense. The difference between the Lions winning that game and getting back to .500 after an 0-2 start, and blowing it in the final minutes, seems bigger than it should for Week 4."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: 25th (up from 26th)

"So much for that Patriots victory creating momentum. The Lions failed to put together a complete game in Dallas, and it cost them."

Cam Ellis, NBC Sports: 23rd (up from 25th)

"Golden Tate has been about as good a free agent signing as one can remember. "

Joe Giglio, NJ.com: 25th (down from 22)

"Wasn’t Matt Patricia supposed to be a defensive guy? Detroit's defense was a disaster vs. the Cowboys."

Chris Roling, Bleacher Report: 29th

Andrew Gould, Bleacher Report: 27th

ESPN.com: 25th (no change from last week)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.