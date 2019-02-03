What TV channel is the 2019 Super Bowl on?

ATLANTA - The 2019 Super Bowl will take place in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, Feb. 3. Here's everything you need to know.

When is the Super Bowl?

Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.

Who's playing in Super Bowl LIII?

The AFC Champion New England Patriots vs. the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams.

What time does the Super Bowl start?

Kick off is set for 6:30 p.m. EST at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

What TV channel is the Super Bowl?

The 2019 Super Bowl is on CBS.

Can you watch the Super Bowl online?

Super Bowl LIII will be televised by CBS and streamed for FREE on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app (available on most connected devices); also available on CBS All Access.

Follow live Super Bowl LIII score updates below:

Atlanta spared repeat of ice which froze 2000 Super Bowl

Atlanta has dodged a repeat of the ice storm which marred its previous Super Bowl.

When an ice storm blanketed Atlanta before the Super Bowl in 2000, the fear was the NFL wouldn’t want to bring the game back.

Atlanta’s $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium was a game-changer. The new building, which opened in 2017, is the reason the city is hosting Sunday’s Super Bowl 53.

The weather is on Atlanta’s side for Sunday’s Rams-Patriots game. There was a hard freeze Tuesday night, but no snow and no significant black ice. The forecast calls for a high near 60 on Sunday. The new stadium’s fancy retractable roof may be open for at least a portion of the game.

Anyone who attended the 2000 game knows how important it was for Atlanta, and for the NFL, to avoid another frozen mess. The ice storm 19 years ago made it difficult for fans to drive into the city or safely walk to events surrounding the stadium.

The ice and cold also affected the players on the teams in 2000. Practice plans were altered, including a walk-through in the team hotel ballroom.

