NHL 2018 Draft Lottery -- follow live updates here

The NHL Draft Lottery will be Saturday night as Game 2 between the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights gets underway.

There are two separate drawings this year to add some kind of "dramatic" element to this, as if it weren't dramatic enough.

First, picks 4-15 will be announced during the "2018 NHL Draft Lottery Show" on Saturday. That starts at 7:30 p.m.

The game starts at 8 p.m. The top three selections will be revealed during the second intermission.

TV: NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS

As everyone knows by now, this drawing will assign the first three teams to pick at the draft, which is June 22-23 in Dallas. The 15 teams that didn't make the playoffs this year are eligible for the draft.

Here are everyone's odds at landing the 1st overall pick:

Buffalo Sabres 18.5% Ottawa Senators 13.5% Arizona Coyotes 11.5% Montreal Canadiens 9.5% Detroit Red Wings 8.5% Vancouver Canucks 7.5% Chicago Blackhawks 6.5% New York Rangers 6.0% Edmonton Oilers 5.0% New York Islanders 3.5% Carolina Hurricanes 3.0% New York Islanders 2.5%* Dallas Stars 2.0% St. Louis Blues 1.5% Florida Panthers 1.0%

*The Islanders received this pick from the Calgary Flames.

These odds are for the first draw only and will change accordingly for each following draw.

The 12 clubs not selected in the 2018 NHL Draft Lottery will be assigned 2018 NHL Draft selections 4 through 15, in inverse order of regular-season points.

Follow live Draft Lottery updates here:

