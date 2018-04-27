NHL 2018 Draft Lottery -- here's what you need to know

Rasmus Dahlin of Sweden is expected to be selected 1st overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

The NHL Draft Lottery will be Saturday night as Game 2 between the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights gets underway.

This is the day all fans of teams who didn't make the playoffs get to have some sort of excitement for their squad before the actual draft. And then they get to wait -- possibly years -- to see if these draft picks amount to anything. Fun, right? Of course it is.

This year's lottery format is new

There are two separate drawings this year to add some kind of "dramatic" element to this, as if it weren't dramatic enough.

First, picks 4-15 will be announced during the "2018 NHL Draft Lottery Show" on Saturday. That starts at 7:30 p.m.

The game starts at 8 p.m. The top three selections will be revealed during the second intermission.

As everyone knows by now, this drawing will assign the first three teams to pick at the draft, which is June 22-23 in Dallas. The 15 teams that didn't make the playoffs this year are eligible for the draft.

Here are everyone's odds at landing the 1st overall pick:

Buffalo Sabres 18.5% Ottawa Senators 13.5% Arizona Coyotes 11.5% Montreal Canadiens 9.5% Detroit Red Wings 8.5% Vancouver Canucks 7.5% Chicago Blackhawks 6.5% New York Rangers 6.0% Edmonton Oilers 5.0% New York Islanders 3.5% Carolina Hurricanes 3.0% New York Islanders 2.5%* Dallas Stars 2.0% St. Louis Blues 1.5% Florida Panthers 1.0%

*The Islanders received this pick from the Calgary Flames.

These odds are for the first draw only and will change accordingly for each following draw.

The 12 clubs not selected in the 2018 NHL Draft Lottery will be assigned 2018 NHL Draft selections 4 through 15, in inverse order of regular-season points.

What does the 1st pick even get you?

DraftSite.com offers NHL mock drafts. Right now the site lists these 10 players in the top 10 for the 2018 draft:

Rasmus Dahlin (D-Sweden) Andrei Svechnikov (RW-Russia) Filip Zadina (LW-Czech Republic) Brady Tkachuk (LW-USA) Oliver Wahlstrom (LW-USA) Evan Bouchard (D-Canada) Adam Boqvist (D-Sweden) Quinton Hughes (D-USA) Ty Smith (D-Canada) Noah Dobson (D-Canada)

That's a lot of high-ranked defenseman up for grabs including top-pick Rasmus Dahlin. Elite Hockey Prospects describes Dahlin as follows:

"Dahlin is a smart two-way defenseman who can play in any situation. He is a terrific skater and stick handler who can rush the puck, or join the attack in a hurry. Impressive agility makes him a good one-on-one defender. He has fine passing ability, and altough not a big-time bomber, he has an accurate shot from the point. Not one to shy away from the physical game, Dahlin is an accomplished open-ice hitter."

