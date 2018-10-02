NHL Calendar 2018-19: Regular season begins this week

Here are some important dates for the 2018-19 NHL season:

Oct. 3 - Regular season begins.

Jan. 1 - Winter Classic, Boston at Chicago, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

Jan. 25 - All-Star Skills Competition, San Jose, Calif.

Jan. 26 - All-Star Game, San Jose, Calif.

Feb. 23 - Stadium Series, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field

April 6 - Last day of regular season.

April 10 - Stanley Cup playoffs begin.

