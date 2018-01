Here's what's on the NHL calendar in 2018:

Jan. 27-28 -- All-Star weekend, Tampa, Fla.

Feb. 26 -- Trade deadline.

March 3 -- Stadium Series: Toronto at Washington, at U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md.

April 7 -- Last day regular season.

April 11 -- Playoffs begin.

June 22-23 -- NHL draft, Dallas.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.