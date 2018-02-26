NHL Trade Deadline 2018: Latest trade rumors, deals, news from around league

The NHL Trade Deadline is Monday afternoon and the trade rumor mill is moving fast.

With a number of trades already completed before the deadline on Monday at 3 p.m., there are still a number of players who could be moved.

More Headlines

Here are the latest trade rumors, deals and news from around the NHL:

Bruins acquire Nash in trade with Rangers, sign Gionta

The Boston Bruins bolstered their chances of contending for the Stanley Cup with a bold move, acquiring Rick Nash from the New York Rangers a day before the NHL trade deadline.

The 33-year-old Nash had 18 goals and 10 assists this season with the Rangers and his first point with the Bruins will be No. 800 in his career. Perhaps most importantly for Boston, the 6-foot-4, 211-pound winger adds much-needed size up front and makes its second line even more formidable.

The Rangers received Boston’s first-round pick this year along with forwards Ryan Spooner and Matt Beleskey, defenseman Ryan Lindgren and a seventh-round pick next year.

Sabres sit Evander Kane with NHL trade deadline looming

The Buffalo Sabres held out forward Evander Kane from Saturday night’s matchup against the Washington Capitals. Kane acknowledged this past week he expects to be dealt before the NHL trade deadline on Monday.

Kane is second on Buffalo with 20 goals behind the injured Jack Eichel and is third in points (44) behind Eichel and Ryan O’Reilly. The productive left wing has scored at least 20 goals in all three seasons with the Sabres.

The Sabres are last in the Eastern Conference. Kane becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Bob McKenzie reports the Sharks, Ducks and Flyers are interested in Kane.

Sharks trade Troy Grosenick and Brandon Bollig to Predators for pick

San Jose traded AHL goaltender Troy Grosenick and forward Brandon Bollig to the Nashville Predators in exchange for the Predators’ 2018 sixth-round draft pick.

Toronto Maple Leafs acquire Canadiens’ Tomas Plekanec in 4-player deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired center Tomas Plekanec and winger Kyle Baun from the Montreal Canadiens for defenseman Rinat Valiev, forward Kerby Rychel, and a 2018 second-round pick, the teams announced Sunday. In exchange for Plekanec and Baun, a throw-in AHL depth player, the Maple Leafs gave up three future assets.

Ottawa shopping defenseman Erik Karlsson

Montreal, Colorado and San Jose have all been linked to trade rumors involving Karlsson.

Pierre LeBrun reported: Hearing that San Jose among the several teams who have talked to Ottawa regarding Erik Karlsson. Not sure there's a match there, but not surprised either by the Sharks doing due diligence.

Montreal shopping Max Pacioretty

Eric Engles reports Montreal is making their captain available before the trade deadline. The Kings and Wild have been mentioned as possible destinations.

Chicago shopping Ryan Hartman

Philadelphia, Winnipeg and Carolina are all linked to rumors involving Blackhawks forward Ryan Hartman.

Hartman is an upcoming restricted free agent.

Red Wings trade Petr Mrazek to Flyers for conditional draft picks

The Detroit Red Wings have traded goalie Petr Mrazek to the Philadelphia Flyers for a pair of conditional draft picks.

The Red Wings received a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and a conditional third-round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Penguins target Matt Cullen?

Bob McKenzie: The Penguins don’t have a lot of salary cap space. It’s not a guarantee, but they could still be considering Wild forward Matt Cullen.

Jets looking at Max Domi?

Mike McIntyre: Wonder if the Jets would try to trade for Arizona Coyotes center Max Domi. The organization liked him at his draft and tried to get him. The pending RFA isn’t having a good season – 5 goals and 22 assists.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.