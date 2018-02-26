NHL Trade Deadline: Will Red Wings make last-minute move?

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings entered this past weekend with loud trade deadline rumors.

Defenseman Mike Green 's name has been getting tossed around for months.

's name has been getting tossed around for months. Tomas Tatar reportedly was at the center of a possible trade between the Red Wings and Nashville Predators.

reportedly was at the center of a possible trade between the Red Wings and Nashville Predators. Gustav Nyquist's name also has been put out there as a possible sale for the Red Wings.

The NHL Trade Deadline is 3 p.m. Monday. The Red Wings could be waiting until the last minute to see what other teams do before they strike a deal to sell.

Green would be most likely to move. The 32-year-old defenseman is known for his offensive ability. He's attractive to playoff teams looking to bolster their power play on the blue line. He becomes an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

Goalie Petr Mrazek already was dealt away ahead of the deadline. Detroit GM Ken Holland followed up that trade with a news conference in which he declared he is "open for business." But nothing has happened since.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings spent the weekend winning two games including a heroic overtime win Sunday night against the New York Rangers. That puts them 5 points out of a playoff spot with 20 games remaining.

