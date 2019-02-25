NHL Trade Deadline: Will Red Wings trade Howard on Monday?

Johnny Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames can't get a third period shot past Jimmy Howard of the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on January 02, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Calgary won the game 4-3. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings could be trading away veteran goalie Jimmy Howard on Monday.

The trade deadline is 3 p.m. Monday. Rumors about Howard's future have been rumbling all season long.

That's because Howard, 34, is having a strong season despite his team's losing record. With a .910 save percentage, the veteran netminder seems like a nice option for a team who needs to bolster their goaltending ahead of the playoffs.

Howard's contract also expires after this season, making him an unrestricted free agent this summer. He could end up resigning with the Red Wings even if he's traded at the deadline.

He has not played in Detroit's past two games, signaling a possible trade scenario.

Earlier this year, reports were that Detroit GM Ken Holland was requesting a 1st-round pick for Howard.

