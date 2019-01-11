NHL trade rumor: Red Wings will meet with Jimmy Howard's agent in next month

Johnny Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames can't get a third period shot past Jimmy Howard of the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on January 02, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Calgary won the game 4-3. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Detroit Red Wings management will decide what to do with goalie Jimmy Howard within the next month, reports NHL.com's Nicholas Cotsonika.

Howard, 34, is in the sixth and final year of his contract with Detroit. He could be moved prior to the Feb. 25 NHL trade deadline, but Cotsonika reports Howard would prefer to stay in Detroit.

"Obviously I want to stay here," said Howard. "This city has become home, not only for myself but for my family as well. I definitely don't want to relocate at all. So it would mean the world to me to be able to end my career here in Detroit."

Howard has spent his entire NHL career -- the past 13 seasons -- with the Red Wings. This season he has a .916 SV% and 2.79 GAA. The Red Wings reportedly have requested nothing less than a 1st-round draft pick for Howard.

Red Wings GM Ken Holland told Cotsonika he will be talking to Howard's agent in the next month to "see what they're thinking (in terms of a contract)."

Even if he is traded at the deadline, there's a high chance Howard is re-signed by the Red Wings in the offseason.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings visit the Jets on Friday night.

