2019 NHL Draft Lottery: Follow live updates here

The 2019 NHL Draft Lottery will be held Tuesday night in Toronto.

The results of the Draft Lottery will be revealed live on NBCSN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports during a one-hour show beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

The odds were finalized this weekend at the NHL regular season came to a close. The Detroit Red Wings finished 28th overall, putting them in the 4th position for the draft lottery. That means the Red Wings have a 9.5% chance of grabbing the 1st overall pick in this year's entry draft.

Here are the lottery odds for the teams that missed the playoffs:

Colorado Avalanche (from Ottawa) 18.5%

Los Angeles Kings 13.5%

New Jersey Devils 11.5%

Detroit Red Wings 9.5%

Buffalo Sabres 8.5%

New York Rangers 7.5%

Edmonton Oilers 6.5%

Anaheim Ducks 6.0%

Vancouver Canucks 5.0%

Philadelphia Flyers 3.5%

Minnesota Wild 3.0%

Chicago Blackhawks 2.5%

Florida Panthers 2.0%

Arizona Coyotes 1.5%

Montreal Canadiens 1.0%

According to NHL Public Relations, the odds for the remaining clubs will increase on a proportionate basis for the 2nd Lottery Draw, based on which club wins the 1st Lottery Draw, and again for the 3rd Lottery Draw, based on which club wins the 2nd Lottery Draw. The 12 clubs not selected in the 2019 NHL Draft Lottery will be assigned 2019 NHL Draft selections 4 through 15, in inverse order of regular-season points.

The official 2019 NHL Draft will take place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The first round will be held Friday, June 21. Rounds 2-7 will take place Saturday, June 22.

