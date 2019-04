2019 NHL Playoff guide: Games schedules, TV channels, times, scores

The NHL regular season has come to an end and the playoffs have begun.

Sixteen teams have advanced and continue their quest for the Stanley Cup.

Eastern Conference

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Game 1: Wednesday, April 10, 7 p.m., Blue Jackets @ Lightning [USA Network, SN360, TVA Sports]

Game 2: Friday April 12, 7 p.m., Blue Jackets @ Lightning [CBNC, SN360, TVA Sports]

Game 3 Sunday April 14, 7 p.m. Lightning @ Blue Jackets [NBCSN, SN360, TVA Sports]

Game 4: Tuesday, April 16, 7 p.m. Lightning @ Blue Jackets [CNBC, SN360, TVA Sports]

Game 5: Friday, April 19, TBD, Blue Jackets @ Lightning. TBD

Game 6 Sunday, April 21, TBD, Lightning @ Blue Jackets, TBD

Game 7 Tuesday April 23, TBD, Blue Jackets @ Lightning, TBD

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Game 1: Thursday, April 11, 7 p.m., Maple Leafs @ Bruins [NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA Sports]

Game 2: Saturday, April 13, 8 p.m., Maple Leafs @ Bruins [NBC, CBC, TVA Sports]

Game 3: Monday April 15, 7 p.m., Bruins @ Maple Leafs [NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports]

Game 4: Wednesday, April 17, 7 p.m., Bruins @ Maple Leafs [NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports]

Game 5: Friday, April 19, TBD, Maple Leafs @ Bruins, TBD

Game 6: Sunday, April 21, TBD, Bruins @ Maple Leafs, TBD

Game 7: Tuesday, April 23, TBD, Maple Leafs @ Bruins, TBD

New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Game 1: Wednesday, April 10, 7:30 p.m., Penguins @ Islanders [NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports]

Game 2: Friday, April 12, 7: 30 p.m., Penguins @ Islanders [NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports]

Game 3: Sunday, April 14, 12 p.m., Islanders @ Penguins [NBC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports]

Game 4: Tuesday, April 16, 7:30 p.m., Islanders @ Penguins [NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports]

Game 5: Thursday, April 18, TBD, Penguins @ Islanders, TBD

Game 6: Saturday, April 20, TBD, Islanders @ Penguins, TBD

Game 7: Monday, April 22, TBD, Penguins @ Islanders, TBD

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1: Thursday, April 11, 7:30 p.m., Hurricanes @ Capitals [USA, SN360, TVA Sports]

Game 2: Saturday, April 13, 3 p.m., Hurricanes @ Capitals [NBC, SN, TVA Sports]

Game 3: Monday, April 15, 7 p.m., Capitals @ Hurricanes [CNBC, SN, TVA Sports]

Game 4: Thursday, April 18, 7 p.m., Capitals @ Hurricanes [SN360, TVA Sports]

Game 5: Saturday, April 20, TBD, Hurricanes @ Capitals, TBD

Game 6: Monday, April 22, TBD, Capitals @ Hurricanes, TBD

Game 7: Wednesday, April 24, TBD, Hurricanes @ Capitals, TBD

Western Conference

Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: Thursday, April 11, 10 p.m., Avalanche @ Flames [SN, CBC, TVA Sports]

Game 2: Saturday, April 13, 10:30 p.m., Avalanche @ Flames [SN, CBC, TVA Sports]

Game 3: Monday, April 15, 10 p.m., Flames @ Avalanche [CNBC, CBC, TVA Sports]

Game 4: Wednesday, April 17, 10 p.m., Flames @ Avalanche [NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports]

Game 5: Friday, April 19, TBD, Avalanche @ Flames, TBD

Game 6: Sunday, April 21, TBD, Flames @ Avalanche, TBD

Game 7: Tuesday, April 23, TBD, Avalanche @ Flames, TBD

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Game 1: Wednesday, April 10, 10:30 p.m., Golden Knights @ Sharks [NBCSN, SN, TVA Sports]

Game 2: Friday, April 12, 10:30 p.m., Golden Knights @ Sharks [NBCSN, SN360, TVA Sports]

Game 3: Sunday, April 14, 10 p.m., Sharks @ Golden Knights [NBCSN, SN, SN360, TVA Sports]

Game 4: Tuesday, April 16, 10:30 p.m., Sharks @ Golden Knights [NBCSN, SN, SN360, TVA Sports]

Game 5: Thursday, April 18, TBD, Golden Knights @ Sharks, TBD

Game 6: Sunday, April 21, TBD, Sharks @ Golden Knights, TBD

Game 7: Tuesday, April 23, TBD, Golden Knights @ Sharks, TBD

Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars

Game 1: Wednesday, April 10, 9:30 p.m., Stars @ Predators [USA, SN1, TVA Sports]

Game 2: Saturday, April 13, 6 p.m., Stars @ Predators [CNBC, SN, TVA Sports]

Game 3: Monday, April 15, 9:30 p.m., Predators @ Stars [NBCSN, SN, TVA Sports]

Game 4: Wednesday, April 17, 8 p.m., Predators @ Stars [USA, SN, TVA Sports]

Game 5: Saturday, April 20, TBD, Stars @ Predators, TBD

Game 6: Monday, April 22, TBD, Predators @ Stars, TBD

Game 7: Wednesday, April 24, TBD, Stars @ Predators, TBD

Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues

Game 1: Wednesday, April 10, 8 p.m., Blues @ Jets [SN, TVA Sports, NHL Network]

Game 2: Friday, April 12, 9:30 p.m., Blues @ Jets [SN, TVA Sports, CNBC]

Game 3: Sunday April 14, 7:30 p.m., Jets @ Blues [CNBC, SN, TVA Sports]

Game 4: Tuesday, April 16, 9:30 p.m., Jets @ Blues [CNBC, SN, TVA Sports]

Game 5: Thursday, April 18, TBD, Blues @ Jets, TBD

Game 6: Saturday, April 20, TBD Jets @ Blues, TBD

Game 7: Monday, April 22, TBD, Blues vs. Jets, TBD

