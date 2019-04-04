Blackhawks slip past Blues in shootout

Jonathan Toews of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates his shootout goal against the St. Louis Blues on April 03, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO - Jonathan Toews scored the lone goal in the shootout after connecting for his career-high 35th in regulation, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist to set a career high for points at 107. Cam Ward stopped 37 shots through overtime and all three Blues shooters in the tiebreaker.

Tyler Bozak stuffed in a rebound with 38.9 seconds left to tie the game at 3 and send it to overtime as St. Louis rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period.

Ward stopped Bozak's point-blank first deflection of Patrick Maroon's pass from left wing, but Bozak jammed in a second attempt. The goal withstood a video review for goaltender interference.

Vladimir Tarasenko and David Perron also scored for St. Louis, which improved to 95 points, but missed an opportunity to climb into a tie for first place in the Central Division with idle Winnipeg and Nashville, both of which have 96. The three teams have all clinched playoff spots and each has two games remaining.

Artem Anisimov also connected for Chicago.

DUCKS 3, FLAMES 1

Rookies Sam Steel and Max Jones scored first-period goals and Anaheim continued its strong finish to a lost season with a victory over Calgary.

Captain Ryan Getzlaf also scored and Ryan Miller made 25 saves in his first victory since March 5 for the Ducks, who responded to a 6-1 loss to first-place Calgary last week with their 10th win in 16 games overall. Anaheim's streak of six straight playoff appearances will end next week thanks to its disastrous 5-21-4 midseason slump.

Derek Ryan scored and David Rittich stopped 29 shots for the Pacific Division champion Flames, who will start the postseason next week as the top seed in the Western Conference. With nothing to gain from a win, the Flames rested several healthy regulars, including 82-point scorer Sean Monahan and 78-point scorer Elias Lindholm.

Johnny Gaudreau got his 98th point with an assist on Ryan's first-period goal, extending his scoring streak to five games and getting close to his first 100-point season.

The Flames' three-game winning streak ended, and they lost at Honda Center for the 32nd time in their past 33 games in Orange County. Calgary had lost 29 straight games in Anaheim since 2006 before a win early last season.

The Flames have won their division for the first time since 2006, but they've won just one playoff series since 2004. The Ducks' run of five straight Pacific titles ended last season, and they're missing the playoffs this spring for only the third time since 2004.

SENATORS 4, RANGERS 1

Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist and Ottawa earned a win against New York.

Bobby Ryan, Zack Smith and Brian Gibbons also scored while Anders Nilsson made 27 saves as the league-worst Senators picked up their second win in the past three games. Colin White also had two assists.

Lias Andersson scored for New York and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 27 of 31 shots as the Rangers fell for the second straight game.

Ottawa benefited from superior play on special teams, with two power-play goals a short-handed tally.

Ryan opened the scoring when he sent a wrist shot past the glove of Lundqvist at 12:14 of the first period. Chris Tierney delivered the puck from below the goal line to set up Ryan for the power-play goal. Tkachuk also assisted on the play.

