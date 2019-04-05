Blue Jackets are in playoffs with win Friday night in New York -- follow live updates

Scott Harrington of the Columbus Blue Jackets takes the puck in the first period against the New Jersey Devils on March 05, 2019 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

There is one spot remaining in the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs and the Columbus Blue Jackets could fill it with a win Friday night.

The Blue Jackets face the New York Rangers in New York on Friday while they are tied with the Montreal Canadiens at 94 points each. The Canadiens have one game remaining -- Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs -- while the Blue Jackets have two, including Friday night against New York.

GAME TIME: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. TV: FSOH, MSG+

A Columbus win eliminates Montreal from the playoffs. If Columbus loses Friday night and Montreal wins Saturday night, then Columbus must win their final game Saturday night against the Ottawa Senators, or else Montreal is in and Columbus is out.

The Canadiens dropped a game Thursday night against the Washington Capitals, 2-1, making their chances for a postseason appearance less likely. Columbus controls what happens now.

Meanwhile, both teams are three points behind the Carolina Hurricanes, who have cemented their spot in the playoffs. Columbus could pass Carolina in the standings if they win both of their remaining games and Carolina loses their final game on Saturday.

Follow live game updates here:

