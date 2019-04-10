NHL

Here is the 2019 NHL Entry Draft order

The 2019 NHL Entry Draft order is set after Tuesday night's Draft Lottery drawing.

The draft will be Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22 in Vancouver.

  1. New Jersey Devils
  2. New York Rangers
  3. Chicago Blackhawks
  4. Colorado Avalanche (from the Ottawa Senators)
  5. Los Angeles Kings
  6. Detroit Red Wings
  7. Buffalo Sabres
  8. Edmonton Oilers
  9. Anaheim Ducks
  10. Vancouver Canucks
  11. Philadelphia Flyers
  12. Minnesota Wild
  13. Florida Panthers
  14. Arizona Coyotes
  15. Montreal Canadiens

Picks 16-31 will be determined after the results of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

