Here is the 2019 NHL Entry Draft order

The 2019 NHL Entry Draft order is set after Tuesday night's Draft Lottery drawing.

The draft will be Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22 in Vancouver.

New Jersey Devils New York Rangers Chicago Blackhawks Colorado Avalanche (from the Ottawa Senators) Los Angeles Kings Detroit Red Wings Buffalo Sabres Edmonton Oilers Anaheim Ducks Vancouver Canucks Philadelphia Flyers Minnesota Wild Florida Panthers Arizona Coyotes Montreal Canadiens

Picks 16-31 will be determined after the results of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

