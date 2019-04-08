2019 NHL Drat Lottery is Tuesday: Red Wings have 9.5% odds for 1st pick

The 2019 NHL Draft Lottery will be held Tuesday night in Toronto.

The results of the Draft Lottery will be revealed live on NBCSN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports during a one-hour show beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

The odds were finalized this weekend at the NHL regular season came to a close. The Detroit Red Wings finished 28th overall, putting them in the 4th position for the draft lottery. That means the Red Wings have a 9.5% chance of grabbing the 1st overall pick in this year's entry draft.

Here are the lottery odds for the teams that missed the playoffs:

Colorado Avalanche (from OTT) 18.5%

Los Angeles Kings 13.5%

New Jersey Devils 11.5%

Detroit Red Wings 9.5%

Buffalo Sabres 8.5%

New York Rangers 7.5%

Edmonton Oilers 6.5%

Anaheim Ducks 6.0%

Vancouver Canucks 5.0%

Philadelphia Flyers 3.5%

Minnesota Wild 3.0%

Chicago Blackhawks 2.5%

Florida Panthers 2.0%

Arizona Coyotes 1.5%

Montreal Canadiens 1.0%

According to NHL Public Relations, the odds for the remaining clubs will increase on a proportionate basis for the 2nd Lottery Draw, based on which club wins the 1st Lottery Draw, and again for the 3rd Lottery Draw, based on which club wins the 2nd Lottery Draw. The 12 clubs not selected in the 2019 NHL Draft Lottery will be assigned 2019 NHL Draft selections 4 through 15, in inverse order of regular-season points.

The official 2019 NHL Draft will take place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The first round will be held Friday, June 21. Rounds 2-7 will take place Saturday, June 22.

NHL Draft Lottery 2018 results

Here's a quick look back at last year's draft lottery:

It started before the Sharks-Knights Game 2 with the 4th through 15th picks being revealed. Then everyone waited until about 10:15 p.m. to see the 1st through 3rd picks announced during the game's second intermission.

Here are picks 4-15 revealed in the 1st drawing Saturday night:

15th overall -- Florida Panthers

14th overall -- Philadelphia Flyers

13th overall -- Dallas Stars

12th overall -- New York Islanders

11th overall -- New York Islanders

10th overall -- Edmonton Oilers

9th overall -- New York Rangers

8th overall -- Chicago Blackhawks

7th overall -- Vancouver Canucks

6th overall -- Detroit Red Wings

5th overall -- Arizona Coyotes

4th overall -- Ottawa Senators

Top picks announced later:

3rd overall -- Montreal Canadiens

2nd overall -- Carolina Hurricanes

1st overall -- Buffalo Sabres

The Hurricanes had just a 3 percent chance of landing the top pick and they jumped all the way from 11th to the top three.

Here were the 1st pick draft odds for each team in the lottery ahead of the drawing:

Buffalo Sabres 18.5% Ottawa Senators 13.5% Arizona Coyotes 11.5% Montreal Canadiens 9.5% Detroit Red Wings 8.5% Vancouver Canucks 7.5% Chicago Blackhawks 6.5% New York Rangers 6.0% Edmonton Oilers 5.0% New York Islanders 3.5% Carolina Hurricanes 3.0% New York Islanders 2.5%* Dallas Stars 2.0% St. Louis Blues 1.5% Florida Panthers 1.0%

*The Islanders received this pick from the Calgary Flames.

