Anthony Mantha is leading goal scorer at Worlds right now with 7

Anthony Mantha of Canada on May 12, 2019 in Kosice, Slovakia. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Anthony Mantha is having a tournament.

The Detroit Red Wings forward has 7 goals in five games played for Canada at the 2019 IIHF World Championship. He scored this beautiful between-the-legs goal this weekend against Germany:

Russia's Nikita Kucherov leads the tournament with 12 points -- Mantha is one shy with 11. But Mantha is leading everyone in goals.

Meanwhile, Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek leads all defensemen in the tournament with 7 points. Hronek is playing for Czech Republic. And Dylan Larkin has had a strong tournament so far with 2 goals and 2 assists in five games with the USA. One of Larkin's goals was an overtime winner. Luke Glendening also is playing for USA and Tyler Bertuzzi is playing for Canada.

Oliwer Kaski, the 23-year-old Finnish defenseman who is signing with the Red Wings, has an assist in this tournament.

I've been catching some of these games here and there on NHL Network. The competition varies widely, of course, because sometimes countries like Italy and Great Britain are, well, "competing." There are 16 countries icing teams in this, split into a Group A and Group B. Finland and Canada are leading Group A with Germany showing a strong team right up there with them. The USA is actually lagging behind the Germans in the Group A standings.

Over in Group B, Russia is leading with Switzerland, Czech Republic and Sweden all right there.

Take a look at the standings:

Check out more here.

If you have not signed up for my Red Wings newsletter and you like to follow the team, please sign up now.

I will provide coverage including:

Constant updates about Steve Yzerman and his moves as the new Red Wings GM

What to watch in this summer's draft

Fun -- really, for me it's all about having fun as a fan of hockey

Sign up for the newsletter here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.