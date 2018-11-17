Dylan Larkin scores in OT as Red Wings beat Devils 3-2

Luke Glendening #41 of the Detroit Red Wings and Andy Greene #6 of the New Jersey Devils battle for the puck during the first period at the Prudential Center on November 17, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

NEWARK, N.J. - Dylan Larkin scored 4:09 into overtime, Jonathan Bernier stopped 38 shots and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Saturday.

Larkin got his eighth goal of the season when he converted a 2-on-1 break with Anthony Mantha. It was Detroit's fifth victory in its last six games.

Luke Glendening and Michael Rasmussen also scored for the Red Wings.

New Jersey had won two in a row. Pavel Zacha and Blake Coleman scored for the Devils, and Keith Kinkaid made 28 saves.

