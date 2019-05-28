Finnish defenseman Oliwer Kaski officially signs with Red Wings

Oliwer Kaski of Finland during the 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship on May 25, 2019 in Bratislava, Slovakia. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings have signed defenseman Oliwer Kaski to a one-year entry-level contract, the team announced Tuesday.

This is no surprise as the news broke about this a couple of weeks ago. The difference now (other than it being official) is that Kaski just won the 2019 IIHF World Championship with Finland, addding even more to his resume.

As if I wasn't having enough good fortune @leijonat, I am so excited to start the next chapter of my career with an original six @DetroitRedWings organization, just want to thank everyone who has touched my career and helped me get to this point. Thinking of you all!🤝 https://t.co/n4Inrslel3 — Oliwer Kaski (@KaskiOliwer) May 28, 2019

The 23-year-old has been tearing it up in SM-liiga, or the Finnish Elite League, Finland's top pro hockey league. The defenseman scored 19 goals and 32 assists for 51 points in 59 games played this season with the Lahti Pelicans.

Again, he is a defenseman (righthanded), putting up forward-like numbers in Finland's top league. He was undrafted by NHL teams, and now they have been lining up for him.

Kaski spent a season at Western Michigan University, where he put up 12 points in 31 games played. He went back to Europe after just one season, but perhaps his time in Michigan was enough for the Red Wings to have a better chance at landing him as a free agent. He wasn't turning any heads until this past season.

It's a great look for new Detroit GM Steve Yzerman as Kaski could help Detroit's defense right away.

If you have not signed up for my Red Wings newsletter and you like to follow the team, please sign up now.

I will provide coverage including:

Constant updates about Steve Yzerman and his moves as the new Red Wings GM

What to watch in this summer's draft

Fun -- really, for me it's all about having fun as a fan of hockey

Sign up for the newsletter here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.