Huberdeau's late goal lifts Panthers over Red Wings, 3-2

SUNRISE, Fla. - Jonathan Huberdeau scored with 7.7 seconds left in the third period to lift the Florida Panthers to a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

Aleksander Barkov and Aaron Ekblad also scored for the Panthers. Harri Sateri made 26 saves for his third straight NHL win. Keith Yandle had two assists.

Danny DeKeyser scored both goals for Detroit and Petr Mrazek stopped 30 shots in his third straight start.

With the score tied at 2, Huberdeau slid a rebound under Mrazek's pad from inside the crease. The goal was challenged for goalie interference by Detroit but the call stood.

Barkov broke a 1-1 tie with his goal with 6:22 left in the second period. Evgenii Dadanov passed to Barkov in the high slot and Barkov skated in and beat Mrazek on the glove side.

DeKeyser tied it with his second of the game. Sateri blocked a shot and the bouncing puck went off DeKeyser's skate as he crashed the net and went across the goal line at 3:00 of the third period.

Ekblad's goal gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 3:14 of the first. Ekblad took a pass from Huberdeau in the slot and backhanded the puck off the post and into the net.

DeKeyser tied the score when his shot from the slot went over Sateri's shoulder on the stick side at 8:51 of the second.

NOTES: Panthers D Alex Petrovic played his 200th NHL game. ... Florida F Jamie McGinn returned after missing two games with an upper-body injury. ... The Red Wings played their third game in four days. ... DeKeyser played his 350th NHL game.

UP NEXT:

Red Wings: Host the Boston Bruins on Tuesday

Panthers: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

